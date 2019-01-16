Sunderland confirm Manchester City Checkatrade date and ticket details

Have your say

Sunderland will face Manchester City U21s on Tuesday January 22nd.

The Checkatrade Trophy Quarter Final has been confirmed as a 7.45pm kick off at the Stadium of Light.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £1 for under 16s and over 65s, when purchased up until 5pm on Monday 21 January.

Season card holders will also receive a black cat point if they buy and use a ticket.

On the day of the game, ticket prices will rise to £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s and over 65s and they will be available to purchase throughout the day from the ticket office.

Cash turnstiles will also be open from 6.30pm on the night of the game.

City have been in impressive form in the competition so far, beating Rochdale 4-2 in the last round.

They also beat Barnsley in the previous round.

Should Sunderland they win will be just one game away from Wembley.