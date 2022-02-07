Sunderland confirm coaching set-up ahead of Cheltenham Town clash in League One
Sunderland face Cheltenham Town in League One on Tuesday.
That’s after the Wearsiders lost their last two league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers and 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers.
The club remains on the hunt for a new head coach following the sacking of Lee Johnson last week.
And Sunderland have confirmed that Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor will once again be taking interim charge of the team for Tuesday’s game as the manager hunt continues.
A club post also stated that there are no fresh injury concerns.
Jermain Defoe, Jay Matete and Jack Clarke all gained important minutes after featuring as substitutes on Saturday.
Fellow January recruits Patrick Roberts and Trai Hume could also be considered.
Ex-Boss Roy Keane continues to be linked with the job he vacated in 2008 after leading the Black Cats to the Premier League.
Indeed, it has been claimed that Sunderland are set to interview Keane for a second time this week.