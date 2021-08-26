Sunderland confirm arrival of former Everton youngster to bolster U23 ranks

McIntyre has been on trial at Sunderland for much of the pre-season campaign, and has featured in Elliot Dickman’s side in the early stages of the Premier League 2 Division 2 campaign.

The 18-year-old goalkeeper has been in discussions with the club over recent weeks and has now signed a one-year deal to link up with Dickman’s squad.

“Jack has been on trial for a number of weeks, and we’ve been pleased with him,” Dickman said.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack McIntyre has arrived to strengthen Sunderland's U23 options

"He’s going to add some quality to our group, and hopefully he’ll be in and around the first team in a training role.”

McIntyre said he ‘can’t wait to get going’.

“Sunderland is a massive club and I’m delighted to be here,” he said.

"The players, staff and everyone around the place have made me feel very welcome and I can’t wait to get going now.”

McIntyre is expected to start when the club’s U23 side take on Norwich City at the Academy of Light on Friday lunchtime (1pm kick-off).

Summer signing Jacob Carney has been absent from the squad as he recovers from a finger injury, while Anthony Patterson has been promoted permanently to the senior set up.

Highly-rated academy goalkeepers Adam Richardson and Harrison Bond have both featured on the bench for senior fixtures in that interim period, and McIntyre adds further competition to the ranks.