As opposed to a traditional match day structure, the Black Cats will take on the Northern League side in three 30 minute intervals during the training game.

Sunderland have also confirmed that the fixture – the club’s first since their play-off semi-final second leg against Lincoln City – will not be live streamed.

Over 1,000 home fans will be able to attend the pre-season friendly at the Brewery Field, in which the Wearsiders are likely to hand opportunities to youngsters.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland confirm arrangements for Spennymoor Town friendly as George Dobson's character hailed

Meanwhile, Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says that George Dobson’s character was a key reason the Addicks moved to secure his services.

The former Sunderland midfielder penned a two-year deal at the Valley on Thursday and Adkins is optimistic that he can improve the ex-Walsall man.

"George is still a very young football player who has played a lot of games of football already in the Football League,” said Adkins, speaking to London News Online.

“He has captained clubs he has been at.

“He has got the right character we are looking for – he is a combative and tenacious midfield player. He’s got lots to improve on still, which I’ve talked with him about.

“But he’s young and he’s hungry. I’m sure he’ll add to the very good group of players we have got. We’ve got a group who are very good characters.

“We’re trying to get the right people to come and join us on the journey we’re on.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.