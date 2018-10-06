Sunderland coach sums up Bradford win with brilliant message

Sunderland coach Jimmy Walker says the togetherness is 'the best he's seen'.

Walker joined Jack Ross' backroom staff in the summer and took to twitter to brilliantly sum up Sunderland's hard-fought win over Bradford City.

It was an ill-tempered game, with confrontations on the pitch and in the dug-out.

The Black Cats dug deep to take three points despite losing Max Power to a red card in the second.

"Well that was enjoyable @SunderlandAFC," Walker wrote.

"Some win that...fans unreal again...drove us over the line the togetherness at the club is as good as I’ve seen.. Great peno save by me goalie, more goals, bodies on the line .Didn't even mind getting rag dolled by their manager!"

Jack Ross echoed Walker's sentiments post-match, hailing the character of his players.

"Naturally I'm pleased to win again, we have had an okay spell in not losing games but you want to turn draws in to wins so that was pleasing.

"There were various aspects that were pleasing, bits of the game were good. We had to show that resilience in that last 20 minutes, it was not easy.

"Players have had to dig deep again and that they did that.



"All the circumstances when we have been a man down we have had to play the game in different ways.

Sunderland fans celebrate the 2-1 win

"I thought we defended really well in that last period, not just a back four or five but the midfielders too.

"George [Honeyman] and Chrissy [Maguire] had to do a lot of running, their management of the game was good."