Sunderland coach provides update on Chelsea triallist after Premier League Cup outing

Ruben Sammut will play at least one more game for Sunderland’s under-23 side before the Black Cats decide whether to offer him a contract.

The 21-year-old midfielder, who has come though the youth academy at Chelsea, has been handed a trial by the Wearsiders and played the full 90 minutes for the young Black Cats in the Premier League Cup on Tuesday night.

Eliiott Dickman’s side went down 3-1 to Stoke at Eppleton CW, Hetton, as the hosts struggled to create chances throughout.

Sammut will receive another chance to impress though, and is likely to feature against Aston Villa in Premier League 2, Division 2, on March 4.

“It’s always difficult for anybody going into any football club on trial, getting to know the lads, getting to know how we play,” said Dickman after the game.

“He’s obviously got a good pedigree behind him, I think we noticed him a bit more in the second half than in the first half.

“I think he contributed to us being a bit more on the front foot so him as well as everyone else in the second half played their part.”

While playing for Chelsea, Sammut placed against Sunderland Under-23 twice last season.

He also played 15 games for in the Scottish Championship during a loan spell at Falkirk last campaign.

“Some players get found out that they’re not getting a contract at the clubs that their at and our recruitment team got wind of Ruben’s availability,” added Dickman.

“We thought we’d ask the question and the rest is history.”