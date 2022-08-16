Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hewitson, who took charge of the Black Cats’ under-18s side last season, has put his name forward for the role after taking charge of the side on an interim basis in recent weeks.

Sunderland are looking for a new coaching team to lead the under-21s set-up after Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor were promoted to Alex Neil’s first-team staff on a permanent basis.

Hewitson oversaw the young Black Cats’ trip to Canada, as the under-21s side won three successive matches on their pre-season tour earlier this month.

Stadium of Light

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those games coincided with Sunderland’s Premier League 2, Division 2, opener against Norwich Under-21s, which the Canaries won 3-2.

Hewitson was then in the dugout as the young Black Cats were beaten 4-0 by Aston Villa Under-21s at Eppleton CW.

Asked if he would like to take the under-21s job on a permanent basis, Hewitson replied: “I think most coaches who are ambitious would like to do the position and it’s something that potentially, whether the club feel I’m ready for it now or for in the future that’s for them to decide.

He added “I believe it’s just been a process and the job was advertised.

“I believe the applications have closed and it’s just a case of a HR process over the next few weeks.

“It’s up to the senior management on what happens there.”