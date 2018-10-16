Sunderland coach has this advice for promising striker

Elliott Dickman has praised Jack Diamond - and told the Sunderland youngster where he needs to improve.

Diamond was handed a senior debut in last week’s Checkatrade Trophy victory over Carlisle, showing glimpses of his ability in a cameo from the bench.

The striker was rewarded with a place in the senior squad following a fine strike in the U23’s 2-0 victory over Charlton Athletic - with Dickman delighted to see him find the back of the net after encouraging him to work on his finishing.

“We have plenty of conversations both as a group and with individual players and as long as we can see them developing, that’s the main thing,” Dickman told the Echo.

“Jack Diamond is a good example, we’re asking him to improve his end product and his goal was a great example and he deserved it.

“We talk to Jack a lot about his end product and to be fair to him he is listening. He has gone out there and done it, it is a really good strike.”

Dickman also provided supporters with two names for the future - with U18 duo Dan Neil, an attacking midfielder, and forward Cole Kiernan handed opportunities.

“Sometimes when you have 16-year-old lads playing, physically it is going to be difficult for them,” said Dickman.

“But I thought Dan handled that well. Cole came on and did terrific. He has done terrific for the U18s, he scores goals and he has had a little taste of it.

“Hopefully, he wants more of that. It is a learning environment for them.”

H Sunderland Under-23s have been handed an away draw against Sunderland RCA in round one of the Durham County Challenge Cup.

Elliott Dickman’s side will travel to Meadow Park on Tuesday, October 23 (kick-off 7.30pm).

Ticket details will be confirmed in due course.