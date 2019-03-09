Sunderland coach delivers verdict on Manchester United draw and provides update on Chelsea trialist

Sunderland will make a decision next week regarding the three trialists who have played for the club's under-23 side.

Ruben Sammut, Kevin Berkoe and Andrea Borg, who are contracted to Chelsea, Wolves and Peterborough respectively, all started for the young Black Cats during their 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa on Monday night.

It was a quick turnaround for Eliiott Dickman's side, who were held to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Friday, when none of the three trailists appeared in the squad.

However, a decision is yet to be made regarding their futures.

"We need to get together as a staff, some of the staff haven't been available this week to sit and discuss them," said Dickaman after the draw with United.

"Once we're all together and can all sit down and can have a conversation we'll have that conversation.

"Whatever comes of that will come of that but it's going to be next week before any decisions are made.

"It's not just my call, there's a group of people who will sit together and once we've made that decision we'll let the players know and take it from there."

Sunderland looked set to record just their third league win of the season in Premier League 2, Division 2, following Benji Kimpioka's opener against the young Red Devils.

However, a late equaliser from United teenager Largie Ramazani, nine minutes from time, gave the visitors a point on Wearside.

After being just minutes away from the win, Dickman admitted the result felt like two points dropped, yet he was encouraged by the performance.

"Very pleased with our performance, especially in the first half," said the Sunderland coach after the game.

"It was very similar to Monday night (against Villa) I thought we played well there, didn't get a goal, but tonight we did so a little bit disappointed we didn't win the game."

When asked about Kimpioka's performance, Dickman added: "I thought he done smashing like everybody else, did his role in the team, worked hard, his link-up play was good.

"We asked him to make some forward runs, he did that and certainly had the bit between his teeth and when he's like that he's a handful to play against.

"There were a number of other lads who were just as good as well."