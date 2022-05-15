Couhig caused a stir earlier this week after his dig at Sunderland surfaced on Tuesday evening.
The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.
The Chairboys boss penned a 388-word plea to Wycombe Wanderers fans to support their team at Wembley and also included some bizarre comments regarding the Black Cats.
He said: “We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”
You can read Couhig’s 388-word statement in full here, which provoked a strong reaction from Sunderland fans.
The American later amended his statement slightly after it provoked a negative reaction from both Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers supporters.
But now, Sunderland coach David Preece has altered his bio on social media in what appears to be a nod towards Couhig’s ill-timed dig ahead of the game against Wycombe on Saturday.
Preece’s bio now reads: “Coach at Netflix club @SunderlandAFC. Writer.”
Sunderland have confirmed as a first-team goalkeeping coach back in August 2021.
Preece, who started his playing career on Wearside, had been working with the Black Cats throughout pre-season before replacing Lee Butler in the role.