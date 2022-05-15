Loading...

Sunderland coach aims subtle dig at Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig that fans will love

Sunderland coach David Preece has changed how Twitter bio in what appears to be a subtle but funny dig at Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig.

By James Copley
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 7:50 am

Couhig caused a stir earlier this week after his dig at Sunderland surfaced on Tuesday evening.

The two clubs are set to face off at Wembley in the League One play-off final at Wembley with promotion to the Championship on the line.

The Chairboys boss penned a 388-word plea to Wycombe Wanderers fans to support their team at Wembley and also included some bizarre comments regarding the Black Cats.

Rob Couhig, Chairman

He said: “We know that the last step in this journey will not be easy. We will again be the underdogs to those who ‘know football’. The supporters of the team that is a Netflix show will try to intimidate us with their superior number of fans.”

You can read Couhig’s 388-word statement in full here, which provoked a strong reaction from Sunderland fans.

The American later amended his statement slightly after it provoked a negative reaction from both Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers supporters.

But now, Sunderland coach David Preece has altered his bio on social media in what appears to be a nod towards Couhig’s ill-timed dig ahead of the game against Wycombe on Saturday.

Preece’s bio now reads: “Coach at Netflix club @SunderlandAFC. Writer.”

Sunderland have confirmed as a first-team goalkeeping coach back in August 2021.

Preece, who started his playing career on Wearside, had been working with the Black Cats throughout pre-season before replacing Lee Butler in the role.

Wycombe WanderersSunderlandTwitterWembleyCoach