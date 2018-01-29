Sunderland closing in on third deal, Leeds United keeper and striker search latest plus an update on Brendan Galloway's future

Have your say

Sunderland are edging closer to a January deal for a goalkeeper, with Andy Lonergan of Leeds United in the frame to be added before Wednesday night's deadline.

But it's looking like they will have to wait for the Whites to sign a replacement before a deal is sanctioned allowing Lonergan to join.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats have pulled the plug on a deal for Chris Martin.

The Scotland international had looked to be coming in on loan, but Chris Coleman has revealed he's not about to make the same mistakes of previous manager's at SoL.

"It's the opposite of the type of player we are trying to attract in terms of mentality, so that completely fell flat. We don't want to make the same mistakes," he said.

Elsewhere, Brendan Galloway is reportedly keen to end his Sunderland stay.

The defender is on loan from Everton and according to Sky Sports wants to return to his parent club before heading out elsewhere.

Newcastle United's audacious bid to land Daniel Sturridge appears to have fallen short with the striker choosing West Brom over the Magpies. (various)

Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick has completed a move for Championship rivals Reading. (Official site)

Watford manager Javi Garcia will attempt to make Sunderland and Gabon midfielder Didier Ndong, 23, his first signing. (Sun)

Championship promotion challengers Derby County want to bring in a striker in January, with Johnny Russell, 27, keen on a move to Major League Soccer in the United States. (Derby Telegraph)

Chelsea's Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi, 24, is set for a loan move to Borussia Dortmund - which would allow 28-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Arsenal from the German club. (Mirror)

Watford are in talks to sign Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu but Inter Milan, Napoli and Roma are also interested in the 23-year-old Spaniard. (Talksport, via RAC 1)

West Ham are expected to try to resist 30-year-old England goalkeeper Joe Hart, on loan from Manchester City, leaving in January to get more first-team football. (Telegraph)

German side FC Kaiserslautern are the latest side to be showing an interest in Bristol City's Swedish striker Gustav Engvall, 21. (Sport Bladet via Bristol Post)

Tim Cahill is set to re-sign for Championship rivals Millwall. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is nearing a move to LA Galaxy in the MLS. The 36-year-old former Sweden international is due to return to training next week following a December injury setback. (ESPN)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte insists he needs three strikers in his squad to stand any chance of winning silverware this season. (Express)

Andre Ayew could also be on his way out of West Ham with Swansea hoping to complete an £18m deal for the 28-year-old Ghana forward's return to the Liberty Stadium. (Sun)

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich's Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal, 30. (Mirror)

Stoke City will have to pay the £16m asking price if they are to sign Galatasaray and Senegal midfielder Badou Ndiaye. The Potters have already had a £14m bid rejected for the 27-year-old. (Sun)

Arsenal will allow forward Olivier Giroud to move to Chelsea if their Premier League rivals meet the 31-year-old France international's £35m asking price. (Mail)

West Ham and Senegal striker Diafra Sakho, 28, has resumed talks with Rennes over a prospective £9m move to the French side. (Mail)

Monaco's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, who has been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, has indicated he is keen to leave the French club for a new challenge. (Lancenet via Sky Sports)

Roma striker Edin Dzeko's proposed move to Chelsea is off after talks over the 31-year-old Bosnia international broke down. (Star)

West Brom are ready to put in a bid of £18m to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney, 29. The Englishman missed his side's FA Cup defeat on Saturday. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace are considering a move for Burnley's 28-year-old English striker Ashley Barnes, who has 18 months left on his contract at Turf Moor. (Sky Sports)