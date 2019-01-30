Sunderland closing in on Premier League striker after Will Grigg and John Marquis blow

Sunderland are reported to have had a fifth bid for Will Grigg knocked back - but they are closing in on a Premier League striker.

Wigan Athletic striker Grigg has been the club's No.1 target this month but have so far failed to negotiate a deal with the Championship side ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Sky Sports report Sunderland have had a fifth bid totalling £1.25million plus add-ons rejected, forcing the Black Cats to step up their efforts elsewhere.

Jack Ross wants to sign two strikers this month and they remain interested in prolific Doncaster Rovers striker John Marquis with Sky also reporting a bid of £1.25million has been turned for the striker.

There remains hope among the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light that at least two strikers will arrive before the deadline with a bid being accepted for a Premier League striker, likely to be a loan.

One potential name is AFC Bournemouth striker Sam Surridge, who enjoyed a prolific loan spell at League Two Oldham earlier this season before being recalled at the start of the month.

The Bournemouth striker scored 12 goals in 20 appearances including braces against Grimsby, Colchester and Bradford.

Keith Downie, Sky Sports' North East reporter says one striker Sunderland won't be moving for is Sheffield United striker Ched Evans, currently on loan at Fleetwood Town, despite reports earlier today.

Bryan Oviedo, meanwhile, is wanted on loan by Championship side West Brom before the 11pm deadline on Thursday.