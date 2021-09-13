Sunderland 'closing in' on Everton coach Phil Jevons - but what do we know about him?
The Black Cats have been linked with a move for Everton coach Phil Jevons – but what do we know about him?
After Sunderland’s win against Accrington Stanley on Saturday, news broke the following day linking Jevons with a move to Wearside.
The Black Cats defeated Stanley 2-1 at the Stadium of Light to remain top of League One after six games played.
But what do we know about Sunderland’s potential new coach? Here, we take a look:
Phil Jevons – fact file
Current role: Academy coach
Age: 42-years-old
Club: Everton
Born: Liverpool
Nationality: English
So what is the story with Phil Jevons and Sunderland?
Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing a new first-team coach.
Jevons, an academy coach at Everton, is set to join Lee Johnson’s backroom staff, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.
Nixon tweeted: “Sunderland. Going to bring in coach Phil Jevons from Everton to work with first team. Been at under 18 level at Goodison … now stepping up.”
What experience does Phil Jevons have?
Jevons rose through the ranks as a player at Everton before embarking on an 18-year professional career.
The striker then turned out for Grimsby Town, Hull City, Yeovil Town, Bristol City, Huddersfield Town, Bury, Morecambe, Hyde and finally Stockport County.
Following his retirement from playing in 2014, Jevons became involved as a coach at Everton and has performed various different roles during his time back with the Toffees.
During his career, Jevons picked up an FA Youth Cup with Everton in 1998 and won League Two with Yeovil Town in 2005.