Sunderland closing in on deal for ex-Rangers, Middlesbrough and Southampton man

Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty is in talks to take over as Sunderland Under-21s boss after the job was advertised a couple of months ago.

The post at the Academy of Light has been vacant since Elliot Dickman’s departure to Newcastle United last season in October 2021.

However, as first broken by Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope, Sunderland are in talks with Saltburn-born Murty but The Echo understands that a decision has not yet been made.

Graeme Murty.

The 47-year-old played for Middlesbrough as a youth teamer before moving onto York City, Reading and Charlton Athletic and Southampton, whilst also making four appearances for the Scotland national team.