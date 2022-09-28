Sunderland closing in on deal for ex-Rangers, Middlesbrough and Southampton man
It is understood that Sunderland are in talks with an under-21 manager, although a final decision has not yet been made.
Former Rangers manager Graeme Murty is in talks to take over as Sunderland Under-21s boss after the job was advertised a couple of months ago.
The post at the Academy of Light has been vacant since Elliot Dickman’s departure to Newcastle United last season in October 2021.
However, as first broken by Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope, Sunderland are in talks with Saltburn-born Murty but The Echo understands that a decision has not yet been made.
The 47-year-old played for Middlesbrough as a youth teamer before moving onto York City, Reading and Charlton Athletic and Southampton, whilst also making four appearances for the Scotland national team.
After retiring from playing in 2012, Murty embarked on a coaching career which has seen him heavily involved with the youth setups at both Southampton and Rangers, where he managed the first team between 2017 and 2018.