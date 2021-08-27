Sunderland 'closing in' on Arsenal full-back as Lee Johnson targets more signings before deadline

football.london report the transfer is ‘gathering pace’ with Sunderland looking to bolster their options at right-back before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Sunderland have so far added seven new signings to their squad.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News presenter and Sunderland fan Tom White revealed some details regarding the Black Cats’ transfer targets.

Speaking to Roker Report, he said: “We are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu.

"Never seen him play, hadn’t heard of him until someone told me about him. We’re in for him but at this stage it’s only in talks. He’s a full-back, don’t even know if he’s right or left.”

Sunderland are also said to have placed multiple bids for 21-year-old Exeter right-back Josh Key, including an offer for £1million plus add-ons.

Exeter, however, have rejected the Black Cats’ sizeable offer.

