Having allowed seven players to depart at the end of the 2020/21 season, and with Charlie Wyke’s exit now confirmed, the club’s transfer team are facing a significant rebuilding job.

But with one statement signing thought to be close, Sunderland will be hopeful that further deals will follow.

So far, the only senior addition made by the club this summer has been the signing of former Manchester United youngster Jacob Carney.

But head coach Lee Johnson said at the weekend that he hoped two deals could be completed this week.

When asked whether Sunderland were bidding for free agents or contracted players, he added: “Both. I would say you look at what type of bid you can make, you can make transfer, a trade if you like, you’ve got a free agent that’s on the market that’s been released and you can do a bit more with that one.

"You can get them in, you can give them a thorough medical, you can run them and have a look and then of course you’ve got loan bids. There’s two or three of those.

"Probably more than that to be honest, actually pending, so not a million miles away on probably at least three signings so I’d expect definitely two to come through the door next week."

So who have Sunderland and their rivals been linked with? Here’s the latest talk from around the division...

1. Sunderland 'close in' on statement signing Sunderland are close to completing the signing of Alex Pritchard after he underwent a medical at the Academy of Light. The attacking midfielder has also been linked with moves to the Championship and overseas (Sky Sports)

2. Joe Pigott returns to AFC Wimbledon training The striker - who has been linked with Sunderland, Bristol City and Luton this summer - has returned to training with his former club, but is not set to sign a new deal at Plough Lane (South London Press)

3. Bolton Wanderers boss makes transfer admission Ian Evatt says progress on shipping out some of his out of favour players has been 'slow' - with finances at other clubs 'tight' (Bolton News)

4. Doncaster Rovers set to make key signing The South Yorkshire side are 'close' to a deal for a new left winger, which was a priority position for new manager Richie Wellens (Doncaster Free Press)