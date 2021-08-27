Sunderland 'close in' on Premier League ace as League One chief sends cheeky message to ex-Arsenal star

The transfer window closes on Tuesday 31 August, giving clubs just four days to complete any last-minute deals.

Sunderland have been active this summer and Johnson admitted he is still in the market for players:

"We'll still be active and we're certainly in the market.,” Johnson said.

“But your options do narrow because of the quality required.

“You also want players who have been active through pre-season and of course, you can only use a certain number of loan players at any one time.

“We might determine to use the loans with an obligation [to buy]. I'd always say that generally I'd rather take a loan who I believe could be turned into a permanent at the end of it, albeit in exceptional circumstances you can't do that.”

Here, we look at all the latest news from around League One:

