Sunderland 'close in' on new signing ahead of transfer deadline as Cats ace nears exit door

But there is still work to be done in the transfer market, which closes on Tuesday night at 11pm.

Here’s the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light:

Doncaster ‘agree’ Will Grigg deal

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has work to do in the transfer window. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Doncaster Rovers have agreed a deal to sign Will Grigg but are now tasked with raising the necessary funds.

That’s according to The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon, who says Rovers still have a financial obstacle to overcome.

Sunderland are said to be prepared to pay a fraction of his weekly salary as two clubs look to iron out a deal.

Grigg, who spent last season on loan at MK Dons, has not appeared since the club’s first round Carabao Cup win at Port Vale.

The Northern Ireland international is into the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light.

Black Cats ‘close in’ on Arsenal youngster

Sunderland are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal full-back Ryan Alebiosu.

Over the weekend, Football.London claims the transfer is ‘gathering pace’ as Johnson looks to bolster his options at right-back.

Earlier this month, Sky Sports News presenter and Black Cats fan Tom White revealed some details regarding the club’s transfer targets.

“We are in for a player from Arsenal called Ryan Alebiosu,” he told Roker Report.

"Never seen him play, hadn’t heard of him until someone told me about him. We’re in for him but at this stage it’s only in talks. He’s a full-back, don’t even know if he’s right or left.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.