Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Danny Batth reports

Sunderland are closing in on a deal which would see defender Danny Batth switch Stoke City for the Black Cats.

Sunderland target Danny Batth in action for Stoke City (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

After being a bit-part player for Stoke at the beginning of the campaign, Batth made nine consecutive appearances between November and their New Year’s Day clash with Preston North End.

However, the 31-year-old was left out of the Stoke squad for their victory over Hull City at the weekend.

Batth would bring a wealth of EFL experience with him to the Stadium of Light and also has experience of winning promotion from League One, having helped Sheffield Wednesday to automatic promotion success in 2011/12.

One in and one out at Pompey

Portsmouth have announced the signing of Coventry City striker Tyler Walker on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Walker, who worked under Danny Cowley whilst at Lincoln City, will be available to face Sunderland on Saturday.

The 25-year-old has scored just three goals for the Sky Blues this season with his last effort coming in Coventry’s defeat to Preston North End in October.

Walker joins Pompey as striker John Marquis departs Fratton Park to join Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City until the end of the season.

Championship duo ‘eye’ MK Dons star

One man in-demand this month is MK Dons midfielder Matt O’Riley with two Championship clubs reportedly interested in his services.

Liam Manning’s side are reluctant to entertain offers for O’Riley this month, however, they are also reportedly ‘bracing themselves’ for increased interest in the midfielder’s services.

Swansea City, managed by former Dons boss Russell Martin, have been linked with a move for O’Riley ever since the transfer window opened at the beginning of the month.

And recent reports from Football Insider suggest that Blackburn Rovers are also showing an interest in 21-year-old who has seven goals and five assists in League One this season.

The report also suggests that Swansea are ‘preparing’ another raid on MK Dons with Harry Darling in their sights.

