Stewart Donald features in our League One winners and losers

Sunderland chief responds to criticism as Arsenal loanee takes bizarre tumble: League One's winners and losers

It was another action-packed weekend in League One packed full of twists and turns - but who were the winners and losers in the division?

While Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe, the rest of the division played out some entertaining encounters with plenty of on and off-field talking points. We round up all the winners and losers from the third tier - scroll down and click through to see who shone and struggled:

First up, the winners - and Stewart Donald has to fall into that category after shooting down criticism on Twitter. Some had suggested he wasn't delivering on his promises - but he rightfully fought back.

1. W\: Stewart Donald

First up, the winners - and Stewart Donald has to fall into that category after shooting down criticism on Twitter. Some had suggested he wasn't delivering on his promises - but he rightfully fought back.
The Hatters were the big winners in the promotion race, with their 4-0 triumph over Peterborough taking them to within one point of top spot. Striker James Collins netted a hat-trick in a fine performance.

2. W\: Luton Town

The Hatters were the big winners in the promotion race, with their 4-0 triumph over Peterborough taking them to within one point of top spot. Striker James Collins netted a hat-trick in a fine performance.
Walsall have seen several of their key players depart in recent weeks, but Andy Cook ensured the Saddlers picked up a valuable three points with a fine hat-trick at Gillingham.

3. W\: Andy Cook

Walsall have seen several of their key players depart in recent weeks, but Andy Cook ensured the Saddlers picked up a valuable three points with a fine hat-trick at Gillingham.
The struggling U's stunned league leaders Portsmouth on Saturday, picking up a 2-1 win on home soil to ease their relegation worries.

4. W\: Oxford United

The struggling U's stunned league leaders Portsmouth on Saturday, picking up a 2-1 win on home soil to ease their relegation worries.
