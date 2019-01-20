Sunderland chief responds to criticism as Arsenal loanee takes bizarre tumble: League One's winners and losers
It was another action-packed weekend in League One packed full of twists and turns - but who were the winners and losers in the division?
While Sunderland were held to a 1-1 draw at Scunthorpe, the rest of the division played out some entertaining encounters with plenty of on and off-field talking points. We round up all the winners and losers from the third tier - scroll down and click through to see who shone and struggled:
1. W\: Stewart Donald
First up, the winners - and Stewart Donald has to fall into that category after shooting down criticism on Twitter. Some had suggested he wasn't delivering on his promises - but he rightfully fought back.
The Hatters were the big winners in the promotion race, with their 4-0 triumph over Peterborough taking them to within one point of top spot. Striker James Collins netted a hat-trick in a fine performance.