Sunderland chief insists the club won't be held to ransom by wantaway players

Executive director Charlie Methven insists that Sunderland won't be held to ransom as deadline day approaches.

While Jack Ross is keen to add another player to his squad, with Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie a top target, the main focus is likely to be on outgoings.

Both Didier Ndong and Papy Djilibodji are still to return for pre-season training and all parties are keen to bring their Sunderland careers to an end.

However, Methven says that the Black Cats will only allow them to leave if the right deals can be struck.

"There's nothing I can say for certain as these are confidential discussions and I don't think they benefit from being aired in public," he told BBC Newcastle.

"But I don't think it is any secret that there are a couple of players who are keen to leave and who we are keen to see leave.

"But they have to do so under the right circumstances the days of the club being pushed around and held to ransom by agents are gone. Ultimately if we have to take short-term hits to put a marker down then we will.

"We're hopeful, a lot of work has been going on but to get the right moves but if they don't happen it will be for the right reasons."

The transfer window shuts at 5pm on Friday.