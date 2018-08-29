Sunderland chief has this message for supporters ahead of Oxford United clash

Executive director Charlie Methven has issued a rallying call to Sunderland supporters - and is hoping for a big attendance as the Black Cats prepare to take on Oxford United.

Sunderland have enjoyed a fine start to the season and are currently unbeaten in League One following a string of solid performances.

And those results - coupled with the new-found optimism which accompanied the arrival of Methven and fellow directors Stewart Donald and Juan Sartori - has seen fans flock back to the Stadium of Light.

A crowd of 31,075 saw the Black Cats' opening day win over Charlton, and that was followed up by an attendance of 29.876 when Scunthorpe United visited Wearside.

Those numbers are among some of the best in the country, let alone League One, but Methven is keen for even more supporters to come and watch Jack Ross' new-look side.

And ahead of the visit of Oxford United, the executive director has set Sunderland fans the challenge of smashing these previous figures.

Methven, who was once involved with the U's alongside Donald, is keen to see a crowd of over 32,000 pack into the Stadium of Light.

26,000 tickets have already been sold for the game against Karl Robinson's side, and Methven has told supporters that they can make the difference as Sunderland look to make their home ground a 'fortress'.

"Whilst no one is getting carried away at this early stage, it has been a very good start to the season," he admitted, while speaking to safc.com.

"Sunderland fans witnessed only three home victories all season in the last campaign, so to have won our opening two home games and be unbeaten in the league after five games, is a real positive.

"It is our desire to make the Stadium of Light a fortress again, a place teams fear to visit - which we know hasn’t been the case in recent years - and our fans have a huge part to play in that.

"The atmosphere at both of our home games has been fantastic and I’d like to see us reach an attendance of over 32,000 for the weekend, which would be a real statement and more importantly a boost to Jack and the players."