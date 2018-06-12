Sunderland chairman says 'not many' players in current squad want to play in League One

Stewart Donald has told fans to expect a significant number of comings and goings this summer, and added that 'not many' of the current squad had expressed a desire to stay on Wearside.

The Sunderland chairman said that the club did not need to sell any player who wanted to stay, but that those were low in numbers.

Responding to questions from fans on twitter, Donald said: "Facts are there are very, very few players who have indicated they wish to stay with the club next season.

"So it is fair to expect a lot of comings and goings in the next few weeks. We do not need to sell any player who shows a desire to stay - but there aren't many of those!

"Not many of our current playing squad fancy playing League One football regardless of how or why we find ourselves at this level - albeit the agents are talking for some of them!!

"I am sure some will stay and be happy to do so. We will see."

Sunderland have already rejected bids for midfielder Paddy McNair, while Didier Ndong's proposed moved to Torino collapsed with the Gabon international midfielder unable to agree personal terms.

New manager Jack Ross has begun the process of speaking to players in the current squad ahead of what is set to be a major rebuild this summer.

Modern players use agents and representatives and communicate messages in different ways, but they’ve had dialogue with me in that respect.

“And also, it lets me, I wouldn’t say get a feel as I probably already know where a lot of players are at, but there are players who would probably prefer their futures elsewhere but equally there are some who will still be with us come the start of pre-season so I need to make sure we had some sort of dialogue in the first instance.

“That’s part of the challenges of the job at the moment because to predict what we’ll have with any certainty at the start of pre-season is a little bit difficult, but we will get there. We’ve still got a bit of time ahead of ourselves.”