Sunderland boxer Tony Jeffries jets off to Las Vegas with Robbie Williams

Sunderland boxer Tony Jeffries poses for a selfie boarding a plane with Robbie Williams as the pair jet off to Las Vegas.

The Olympic medal-winner, 33, has been training the singer in Las Angeles, where the Take That star has a luxury mansion.

Tony tweeted: "On the way to Vegas with @robbiewilliams for the next couple of weeks he is performing at the Wynn.⁣"

In an earlier tweet, he posted: "Excited to be flying to Vegas tonight with @robbiewillams He’s taking me on tour with him for a couple of weeks."

Williams is the latest celebrity to get top-notch training from Tony, who now owns and works at Box 'N Burn boxing gym in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, with Kentucky fitness expert Kevan Watson.