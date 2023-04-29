The Black Cats were linked with a move for Italian coach Francesco Farioli this week and while Mowbray is eager to continue beyond the end of this season, he stressed that he has neither sought assurances on the reports or discussed his current contract, which expires next year.

Mowbray said: "I genuinely, it doesn't even cross my mind. That's not my job.

"I signed a contract and I knew how long I was signing for, I don't know the answer as to whether it's the time to look at it, and it's not something I lose any sleep about. I just come to work and get on with it.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

"At Blackburn Rovers my contract ran down, they let it run down and that was OK - I didn't shout about it. Right at the death they kicked up a big fuss but i'd made my mind up as there'd been no conversations. As I said at the time, OK, I'll go home and be a better dad, husband.. I worked my contract and didn't break it. I've got a year left here and I'll give total, absolute commitment to it.

"I'd say that I have never been so enthusiastic about a group of young players, that we feel can push on and just need a little bit of help.

"I stopped worrying about contracts a long time ago, I let other people I trust sort that and I just come to work and do the job."

Sunderland take on Watford with their play-off ambitions now in their own hands, and while Mowbray has been eager to play down expectations with so many key injuries still having a major impact on his selection, he says the way his young group have responded to the setback of losing Ross Stewart has been a 'joy' to oversee.

"You have to find a way and we do have Diallo, Clarke, Roberts, Pritchard, we do have footballers who it might not be their position to run in behind, we tried to develop a gameplan to play with the ball and drag people out of spaces and run into spaces and find a way to score goals," Mowbray said.

"Generally, it has gone all right. They have taken on information and enjoyed the challenge. Most footballers if you set a challenge which is achievable, they will try to make it work .

"They have been a joy to work with. After five and a half years at one club, I have been re-energised here . It works both ways with youthful players. I try to bring new ideas to them and their drive, commitment and enthusiasm has re-energised an old guy.