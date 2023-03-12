Sunderland’s injury list continues to grow, with Aji Alese ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh problem earlier this week.

Mowbray had said the squad had suffered a further setback in training, his forward line being hit with the absence of two of his most important players

However, the Sunderland head coach has moved to allay fears that they will be out for an extended period pre-match – thoigh they will both clearly be doubts for the visit of Sheffield United in midweek.

Sunderland loanee Amad