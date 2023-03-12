News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray gives injury update on Amad and Alex Pritchard

Tony Mowbray has said that he hopes both Amad and Alex Pritchard will be back in Sunderland action soon after they were both ruled out of the clash with Norwich City on Sunday.

By Phil Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 11:51am

Sunderland’s injury list continues to grow, with Aji Alese ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh problem earlier this week.

Mowbray had said the squad had suffered a further setback in training, his forward line being hit with the absence of two of his most important players

However, the Sunderland head coach has moved to allay fears that they will be out for an extended period pre-match – thoigh they will both clearly be doubts for the visit of Sheffield United in midweek.

Sunderland loanee Amad
Mowbray said: “Amad and Alex Pritchard will be a huge miss for us today, but neither injury is serious and we hope they will both be back in the squad next week.”

