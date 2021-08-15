Sunderland boss says his defender is 'back to his best' after crucial cameo

Johnson turned to the centre-back as the Black Cats looked to see out their narrow advantage in a difficult League One contest.

The Black Cats had taken a 2-0 lead through Ross Stewart and Elliot Embleton, but a fine effort from Troy Parrott reduced the deficit.

Wright was introduced as Johnson turned to a back three, as he had done a week previous against Wigan Athletic.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright

The Australian has been linked with a move to the DW Stadium this summer, but Johnson has regularly stressed his qualities both on and off the pitch.

And the Sunderland head coach believes his calming influence on Saturday afternoon was a perfect example of that.

"Yeah, that was Bailey at his best and to be fair I think that's been the case in his last three games," Johnson said.

"In our pre-season friendly at Tranmere Rovers I thought he was very good, and then last week he came on against Wigan and I thought he really helped shore us up and get the win.

"He played well in the cup game at Port Vale as well, and was probably our top performer alongside Anthony Patterson.

"I'm very, very happy to have him back to his best."

Sunderland's narrow win, Johnson said, again underlined the need for further additions to his squad.

The Black Cats unveiled Frederik Alves on loan from West Ham United on Friday, but Johnson still needs to strengthen the full back positions and add another striker.

An illness to Luke O'Nien in the buildup to kick off forced Dennis Cirkin into an early full debut, and an injury to Corry Evans in the second half left Lynden Gooch and Dan Neil in unfamiliar roles for the final 20 minutes.

"It's credit to the lad," he said.

"Winch has had to play out of position again, even Pritch has come on for ten minutes in the ten role and then I've had to move him out to the left wing.

"Dan Neil again has had to go into left wing-back.

"When you come through that and win that game, it really can build that camaraderie up."

