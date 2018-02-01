Sunderland boss reveals why Jason Steele's deadline day loan move to Derby County collapsed

Chris Coleman has revealed Jason Steele's deadline day loan move to Derby County collapsed as the terms of the deal changed late on.

Summer signing Steele, who has failed to impress since joining the club, was poised to join Derby on loan for the rest of the season.

With Sunderland bringing in Lee Camp on loan from Cardiff City to bolster the goalkeeping department, Coleman was happy to let Steele leave on loan.

But the deal collapsed late on in the day with Steele returning to the North East, where he will now battle it out with Robbin Ruiter and Lee Camp for the No.1 spot.

Coleman explained: "It’s a shame for Jason.

"The deal was done so he went to Derby and found out when he got there that the deal was different.

"The player rightly said: 'No, that’s not what was agreed.'

"So, Jason’s back with us, he can stay with us and fight with Lee Camp and Robbin Ruiter for the No.1 position.

"Don’t blame the player, there is no blame on the player whatsoever. I don’t blame Jason for coming back."

The Echo understands the original deal was for Steele to go out on loan for the rest of the season with the deal to be made permanent if the Rams earned promotion to the Premier League.

Late on Derby wanted that clause removed and they were then only willing to take him on loan until the end of the season.