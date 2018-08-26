Sunderland boss reveals why he subbed Glenn Loovens and Max Power at AFC Wimbledon

Jack Ross was pleased Alim Ozturk made a positive contribution to Sunderland's 2-1 comeback at AFC Wimbledon - revealing it gave him a big psychological boost.

Ross signed the central defender this summer but his start to life on Wearside has been disappointing following some erratic displays.

Ozturk was a half-time sub at Kingsmeadow, replacing Glenn Loovens who went off with a tight groin and he played a big part in helping Sunderland regain a foothold in the game.

Ross revealed: "Glenn possibly could have continued but his groin had tightened up and it was a big ask anyway for him to play three games in a week.

"But I was pleased for Alim because it's been a difficult start and he's somebody I know from working with him previously (at Hearts) and I speak to him a lot.

"He's felt it because he cares about his football. I was pleased when he came on and contributed to us winning the game. It's nice for him psychologically."

With Sunderland trailing 1-0 at half-time, Ross was bold in his substitutions and had made all three by the hour mark.

Max Power replaced by Dylan McGeouch on 51 minutes before fit-again Bryan Oviedo replaced Reece James seven minutes later.

Ross revealed why he had to remove Power from the action early.

He said: "He fell awkwardly in training and he was feeling it in the first half. He wanted to play on but I thought it hindered him a little bit performance-wise.

"I thought he was quieter than normal in the first half because he plays with such good energy.

"At the start of the second half I thought the same.

"He's not the type that would tell me, 'Take me off' but it was a decision we made.

"Dylan was a great sub to have because he gave us good control of the ball. But it's just a little thing with Max, I think he'll be fine."