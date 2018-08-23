Sunderland boss reveals the latest on injured pair ahead of Wimbledon clash

Jack Ross says that Bryan Oviedo still has a chance of being available for Saturday's clash with AFC Wimbledon.

Oviedo has not travelled south with the team, who will stay in the area after their 4-1 win over Gillingham on Wednesday night.

The Costa Rican picked up an injury in the closing stages of the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe United but Ross retains some hope that he will be available.

Adam Matthews, who missed the Gillingham win but has travelled with the team, is expected to be available.

Ross had high praise for Donald Love, who deputised in Matthews' place.

Ross said: "Adam picked a knock on Sunday and had to come off. He is progressing well and has traveled down with us and hopefully he will be available for Saturday.

"Bryan got a knock towards the end of the game and he hasn’t recovered as well as we’d hoped so he hasn’t travelled at the moment, but there’s a chance that if he does a bit of training tomorrow, he might travel down Thursday evening.

"We’ll see how he is tomorrow evening.

"It asked a question of the squad but they responded really well. Donald had only trained one day and we had to throw him straight back in, so it is a testament to his attitude and condition that he was able to do that tonight."

Ross was also buoyed by the return of Dylan McGeouch, who made his competitive debut after starring in pre-season.

"That was another big positive for us tonight because he hasn’t done all that much with the group, even though his fitness levels are fine," Ross said.

"We gave him a go today, got him on the pitch for a decent chunk of time, and he helped us through the latter part of the game because he has good quality on the ball."