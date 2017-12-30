Sunderland boss reveals fresh injury blow ahead of Barnsley game but key player could return

Lynden Gooch has been ruled out of the New Year's Day Championship game against fellow strugglers Barnsley with a hamstring problem.

The forward, who came on for the final 20 minutes, injured his hamstring in the closing stages of the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at The City Ground.

Coleman will also have to assess Darron Gibson, who has been playing through the pain barrier with a groin injury, and Tyias Browning who completed 90 minutes against Forest despite being a major doubt with a bruised foot.

But the Black Cats boss revealed Paddy McNair, who has been out with a groin problem, could play some part against Barnsley on Monday afternoon who are a point and place above fourth-bottom Sunderland in the Championship.

Coleman said: "Lynden Gooch will be out for sure. He has hurt his hamstring.

"It is a shame, someone with his energy we were looking for him to play a big part. Tomorrow we will see how everybody is before we chose.

"Paddy has half a chance. He trained yesterday but of course playing and training are two different things.

"He may have to play some part against Barnsley because we really haven't got many other bodies.

"We brought Bryan Oviedo back last week and he looked a bit rusty so we went more with the fitter players against Forest.

"The team we put out on Monday will be the ones who physically feel the best, that is the only way we can approach it."

Coleman reserved praise for Browning for playing through the pain barrier and midfield duo Gibson and George Honeyman, who both excelled in the win over Warburton's side.

He added: "Darron played wisely. The pair of them were fantastic. He used George Honeyman's energy wisely, George covered every blade of grass.

"Darron sat there and dictated which is what we wanted him to do. The pair of them were terrific and the three centre halves outstanding.

"Donald Love and Adam Matthews in the wing-back areas were very good, I was pleased with everybody.

"I was delighted with Ty's attitude. He is in a bit of pain. I thought in the press conference on Friday that he wasn't going to make it, I wasn't playing games.

"He wanted to have a go, so good for him and he came through it really well. He got stronger and better.

"We will have to see how it settles down in the next 48-hours."