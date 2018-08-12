Sunderland boss reflects on Jack Baldwin and Max Power debuts in Luton Town draw

Jack Ross was pleased with the performances of his two latest Sunderland debutants.

Max Power's loan deal, which will turn permanent in January, was confirmed a little over 24-hours before the 1-1 draw at Luton Town in League One.

Sunderland midfielder Max Power.

Power only met his new Sunderland teammates for the first time on Friday morning but he was thrown straight in to the starting XI at Kenilworth Road.

And the former Wigan Athletic ace impressed, cool in possession and constantly looking to keep Sunderland pressing forward from central midfield.

Baldwin arrived a couple of weeks ago in a permanent deal from Peterborough United and he made his full debut against Luton.

The centre-back was paired with experienced Glenn Loovens, with Alim Ozturk dropped to the bench.

Sunderland defender Jack Baldwin.

Reflecting on their debuts, Ross said: "I thought both did really well.

"I'd mentioned about leaving Jack out last week [against Charlton Athletic] as I thought he took time to settle in at the club but every day this week he has trained better.

"I thought his performance was good and Max was really good, he is a good player in this league, no doubt, a good character too.

"He is a really good professional too and has integrated into the club and the squad very quickly and he will be an asset to us moving forward.

"He has a versatility in his play and is an all rounder in the middle of the pitch, he only met the lads in training Friday."