Sunderland boss reflects on Celtic youngster's loan spell so far after encouraging display

Jack Ross was pleased to see January signing Lewis Morgan impress despite Sunderland's 5-4 defeat to Coventry City on Saturday.

The 22-year-old played a key part in Sunderland's attacking display and registered a particularly eye-catching assist for George Honeyman's early equaliser, driving from his own half to the edge of the area with the ball.

It has been a mixed loan spell for Morgan so far, who has delivered some crucial contributions at times but not always been able to hold down a regular place in the XI.

Ross has a huge amount of faith in his talents and said he could be pleased with his performances.

“I think he’s shown that in fits and starts since he came down," Ross said.

"There’s games where he’s done well, and then he’s dipped a little bit, and then there’s parts of games where he’s shown up really well.

"He’s gone quiet at times, but I’ve had faith in him and I thought what he showed today was bright, positive and energetic.

"He can be pleased with his performance, but I thought a lot of what we did up front was good. I think that’s obvious when you score four goals, it’s just going the other way where we had trouble."

Morgan's showing was encouraging for the Black Cats as key winger Aiden McGeady battles his way back to full fitness.

McGeady had missed the last two league games through injury wand was a second-half substitute on Saturday.

Ross admitted after the game, however, that he was 'nowhere near fit'.

The Black Cats face Doncaster Rovers at the Stadium of Light on Friday before travelling to the Amex Stadium to face Peterborough United just 48 hours later.