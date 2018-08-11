Sunderland boss reacts to Luton Town draw as Josh Maja scores again

Jack Ross was keen to take the positives from Sunderland's 1-1 draw with Luton Town, with the Black Cats remaining unbeaten in League One.

Josh Maja put Sunderland ahead with a superb low angled finish into the corner of the net on the stroke of half-time.

Luton powered back though and equalised in the second half through Matty Pearson, the centre back scoring after a scramble inside the area following a corner in the 68th minute.

Sunderland have now played two of the stronger teams in League One following the open day 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

Ross said he wants to win every game but he was happy Sunderland remained unbeaten.

Ross said: "By nature of the club we have to have an ambition to win every single game, though you won't win every game no matter what club you are.

"If you look at it as a starting point, win your home games and collect something on your travels you give yourself a right good chance of having a good season.

"It has been a positive start from us. I don't think we could have picked a tougher away game to start the season, their first home game. They are a team on a high from last season.

"The game was as I expected it to be. The performance and effort levels from the players was good.

"There was not a lot in the game, playing different systems. The pitch is pretty tight here, it negates what we are good at. we looked for that bit of quality and got it from Josh.

"Having been in a winning position and reasonably comfortable second half we weren't under that huge pressure, that is where the disappointment lies, being ahead and not seeing the game out from there."

Luton scored the equaliser after Sunderland failed to clear a set piece.

Ross added: "Set pieces are going to be something we have to defend well all season, we weren't cut open that much. Defensively we have been cut open very rarely.

"It is well documented we have given up some in height and physicality too.

"Overall we defended set pieces really well, the manner of the goal added to the disappointment."