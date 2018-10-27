Sunderland boss reacts to Chris 'The King' Maguire's stunning goal in 3-0 win over Southend United

Chris 'The King' Maguire scored a late contender for October's goal of the month award in Sunderland's 3-0 win over Southend United.

Maguire had actually had a quiet game until his superb 53rd minute strike from 25-yards to double Sunderland's lead following skipper George Honeyman's first half header.

Ross joked he told Maguire he had been thinking about bringing him off after the fan favourite - who won the September EFL goal of the month - scored a contender for October's gong.

Asked if he was going to sub him, Ross said: "No, though I told him I was just because it helps deflate his ego a wee bit!

"I was telling him where he was going to play as we were shifting him when Aiden McGeady came on but he was always staying on the pitch.

"He has that ability and technique, that has never been in doubt.

"He tries it often enough as well, it was reflective how he feels at the moment.

"He feels good about himself and is enjoying the adulation. It brings its own pressure and expectation and he loves it."

Sub McGeady scored Sunderland's third with a fine finish ten minutes from time to seal the win against a competitive Southend side that pushed the Black Cats all the way.

Sunderland are now seven games unbeaten, having won their last four with three clean sheets on the spin.

Momentum is building on Wearside with third-placed Sunderland now just three points off leaders Portsmouth.

Ross said: "We recognised that it was important that we started to do that, put a run together, and it has turned a good solid start into a better one.

"We are still not where we want to be in terms of the league, we know that we have to keep churning these wins out.

"We had a platform to build on and we have built on that well, the players deserve the credit for that.

"Southend are a good team, I thought it would be a hard game. Given their form this season and they are an established good League One side.

"They also play in a good way, we showed our quality but they caused us problems at times.

"We ensured we kept a clean sheet, not conceding first makes a big difference. The three goals were high quality."