Sunderland boss reacts as Black Cats finally win at Stadium of Light after 364 days

It has taken almost a year but Sunderland have finally won on home soil, and boss Chris Coleman was delighted to end the home hoodoo.

Coleman said he was delighted for the staff, players and supporters as Sunderland beat Fulham 1-0 at home thanks to Josh Maja's 77th minute strike, to move the club out of the relegation zone.

Lynden Gooch shoots at goal.

It was also the third clean sheet in five games under Coleman and the new boss hailed his players, though he was keen to stress this is just the beginning.

And he said the visit of basement side Birmingham City to Wearside next Saturday is even BIGGER.

Coleman said: "I am really happy for a lot of other people if I am honest, myself and Kit [Symons] have only been here a few weeks and I am pleased for the staff and supporters.

"It is a great feeling and they will enjoy it. It is good to get rid of an unwanted record, a fantastic three points.

"From my point of view it is only three points, a small gain.

"This is a positive day but I know what is ahead of us, I am not getting carried away.

"We can improve in possession but we had to start somewhere.

"We had to stop the rot. That meant clean sheets. It comes from the training ground, we work them hard but the lads have been great. They just get on with it and embraced it.

"It is a good start, so many games and challenges. Today is nice for what it is. This is a great three points. it gets us out of that bottom three.

"There are a lot of points still to play for."

The visit of Birmingham City is a huge game at the Stadium of Light ahead of the busy festive period, with Coleman determined to see his players build on the win over Fulham.

He added: "The supporters were ecstatic. I would be the same as them if I had waited that long for the home win!

"The next game is at home to Birmingham, what we can't do is think everything is okay because we have won.

"Next week is even bigger, a team in and around us. We have to build on what we are doing. However we get the job done - we have a gameplan, stick to it.

"Whether it is pretty or not is another thing. We have to go into next week with the same appetite and a little bit of fear, a little bit of fear is good for you.

"We need to perform again. We have won a game at home, great, we have to make sure we build on it. That is the message I am sending to everyone else.

"Tough prep this week for a home game next week."