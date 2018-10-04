Sunderland boss puts timescale on Glenn Loovens return and reveals Lynden Gooch latest

Have your say

Jack Ross has praised Glenn Loovens' professionalism and says the defender will be back sooner than expected.

The 35-year-old was substituted early in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City after suffering a hamstring injury.

Loovens will miss the trip to Bradford City this weekend but the Dutchman will be pushing for a return in the not too distant future.

"Glenn has a hamstring injury which is better than what we thought, and he's actually shown good signs of progress already," Ross said.

"He looks after himself really well to be honest, and that helps him.

"Still, we're looking at two to three weeks."

Ross also confirmed positive news on Lynden Gooch's injury.

The 22-year-old was in severe discomfort at the Ricoh Arena last Saturday but Ross said earlier this week that he had recovered from a similar injury last season in nine to 12 days.

The Sunderland boss now says he should be fit for the trip to Shrewsbury on October 20th.

"Lynden I expect to train on the Monday after the international weekend," Ross said.

"He'll miss Bradford but then that should be him."