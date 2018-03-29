Sunderland boss provides update on Joel Asoro ahead of Derby and Sheff Wed Easter fixtures

Joel Asoro is definitely out of Sunderland's Good Friday clash at Derby County but the forward has an outside chance of being involved against Sheffield Wednesday.

The promising 18-year-old, who has established himself in Coleman's first team plans this year, suffered a head injury while featuring for Sweden’s Under-21 side against Cyprus, and he was forced off after 55 minutes.

Asoro has suffered suspected concussion and as a result he will certainly miss the Derby game

Coleman said: "The one disappointment is Joel Asoro, who had a collision in his game for Sweden.

"It’s a head injury which means it’s a no for tomorrow [against Derby], but if we get the clearance from the doctor there’s a possibility he could play on Monday.

"He had a bang on his jaw.

"The rules, obviously there’s a timeline if a head injury or a concussion is suspected, there’s a timeline. The first game he is an absolute no-no but the second game he has a chance."

Asoro was injured on Tuesday night. Rules state he won't be able to play within a six-day period and the visit of Sheffield Wednesday on Easter Monday falls on the seventh day since he was injured.

Elsewhere, right back Billy Jones is out but Marc Wilson is in contention after returning from a calf injury.

Coleman added: "Billy Jones is also out, he’s had an injection in his knee so won’t be available.

"But Marc Wilson has trained very well and is back in the squad, and the boys that came back from international duty are all fine as I sit here now."

Sunderland are already low on strikers with only goalshy Ashley Fletcher and Josh Maja to call upon, with winger Kazenga LuaLua the other option.

Sunderland are five points adrift of safety heading into the final eight games and Asoro has been one of the few bright spots in recent weeks.

Coleman has already stated he would like to tie Asoro and teenage strike partner Maja down to longer-term deals after their impressive form in a struggling Sunderland side this season.