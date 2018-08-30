Sunderland boss provides latest injury news ahead of Oxford visit with key duo a doubt

Jack Ross has confirmed Glenn Loovens and Adam Matthews are doubts for the visit of Oxford United this weekend.

Unbeaten Sunderland host third-bottom Oxford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday (KO 3pm).

Aiden McGeady, Duncan Watmore and Jerome Sinclair remain out injured but Charlie Wyke and Tom Flanagan are set to be involved in the matchday squad after returning to training this week at the Academy of Light.

Loovens was subbed at half-time in the 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend with a tight groin and if he doesn't make it then Alim Ozturk is expected to come into the side.

Ross confirmed: "We’ve got a couple coming back, and then some more now are doubts.

"Glenn Loovens is still a doubt, Adam Matthews remains doubtful and there’s a couple of other ones. Aiden McGeady and Duncan Watmore obviously remain out and so does Jerome Sinclair.

"We’ve had Charlie Wyke and Tom Flanagan back on the pitch with us today, so they’ve only really trained properly with me today but at least they’re back into the fold.

"There’s a couple we’ll wait on and see where they’re at tomorrow, but we’ve still got enough within our squad to put together something that should be able to deal with the challenge on Saturday."

Dylan McGeouch made his return in the victory over the Dons and Ross was delighted to have him back.

He added: "Dylan being back available has been a boost for us. I think the length of time he was out has helped to be able to drip feed him back into the side.

"From his history in his career, sometimes he’s been thrown back in quickly and it’s been problematic for him.

"I still think he’s getting back to full fitness because he had a period out when he miss a lot of pre-season by the time he came and joined with us.

"It’s been a little bit fragmented but he’s trained well again this week and he’s certainly in contention for Saturday because of the contribution he’s made off the bench.

"But a bit like Charlie’s situation it’s fantastic to have players of that quality now back in and around the squad."