Sunderland boss provides Josh Maja contract talks update plus latest on when he expects to sign loan defender

Jack Ross says his relationship with Josh Maja will remain strong despite the ongoing uncertainty over his future at the club.

And Ross says he will continue to pick the striker and hopes he continues to produce matchwinning performances.

Sunderland have given the striker - out of contract next summer - a deadline of this Friday to make his mind up on the contract offer he has been made.

The Black Cats are keen for a resolution this week and Ross remains confident that the striker - who notched his 15th goal of the season in the 1-0 win over Blackpool - will stay.

If not, then Sunderland could be forced to sell him in January if he turns down the contract offer as the club would only be due a reduced compensation fee next summer if he moved on a free.

Ross admits there is a lot for the striker to weigh up but maintains his relationship with Maja won’t be affected.

Ross said: “I know we’ve said that a final offer has been made, and there’s a time period for whether or not he accepts it, but even if that lapses, nothing really changes from my perspective as a manager.

“I’ve got a really strong relationship with him as a player, and as long as he remains here and keeps playing like that, I’ll keep selecting him and playing him.

“We can’t just say we just concentrate on that, because naturally there are other factors going on, but for me as manager and him as a player, all we can do is affect what happens out

there on the pitch.

“It wasn’t just his goal – I think his all-round play in the last three games has been really good. He’s a clever boy.

“He takes on a lot of the things you ask him to do, and he’s getting better and better at them. He’s an outstanding finisher, as we’ve seen time after time this season.”

Maja scored the winning goal after 23 minutes at Bloomfield Road and he got a very warm reception when he departed in the second half.

Ross said: “I go on about how close I am to him and I am, I am very protective of him.

“The club has made a decision in terms of this deadline on it, the reality is if that deadline passes nothing will change with me and Josh, player and manager.

“We will have the same relationship.

“If he keeps playing well he will keep being selected.

“I was pleased supporters recognised his contribution this season. There is a balance to it. He is a human being and has a lot to consider.

“You can become very selfish in football and believe the only thing that matters is the here and now but he is his own person.

“I still maintain I think he will stay at the club but he has other things to weigh up.

“I have no issue with that, every player will be the same.

“As long as everytime he plays he produces that sort of performance and goal return then nobody can complain.”

Maja started up front alongside Charlie Wyke, the pair performing well together.

“I think having Charlie was extremely beneficial, not just to Josh, but to Aiden and Lynden as well,” added Ross.

“He takes a lot of the hard work off them, and the things they’re not so good at. He looked like a good player, which I’m pleased with, because we’ve spoken about how we’ve been

more patient with him this time.

“His contribution over 85 minutes is testament to his fitness as well. It’s a real plus for us, especially away from home.

“Every away game for us this season, we’ve had to play like we do at home almost and rely on these four forward players producing moments of magic.

“We had a different outlet and I think we saw the benefit of that.”

Regards players coming in, Ross remains confident a defender will be arriving on loan with that expected to be next week.

Ross added: “I’m hopeful we’ll manage to get a defensive player in. All being well, I’d hope that will be concluded post the Charlton game.

“There’s nothing to say that won’t happen, but like everything, it won’t be done until it’s all registered and put through.

“That would help us because you could see today that we’re pretty stretched squad wise.

“If you include the bench, that was all we had, and that includes Bali and Kimpioka. It would be nice to get a bit of reinforcement in.”