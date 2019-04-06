Sunderland boss provides full injury update on key trio Lynden Gooch, Aiden McGeady and Lee Cattermole ahead of Burton Albion clash

Have your say

Jack Ross hopes Aiden McGeady and Lee Cattermole will be pushing for a return to the Sunderland squad for Tuesday’s home game against Burton Albion.

The pair both missed the dramatic 2-1 win over Rochdale at Spotland with foot injuries but Ross remains hopeful they will return to training on Monday at the Academy of Light.

The game will almost certainly come too soon for Lynden Gooch however, the forward was taken off just 31 minutes into the win at Spotland with a hamstring injury.

It was a recurrence of an ongoing hamstring injury for the forward.

On Gooch, Ross said: “It is his hamstring again, it has obviously been an ongoing issue for us all season.

“In fairness to Lynden he has played a lot of games, it is always a wee niggle for him.

“Too early to say right now.

“Tuesday game comes round quickly, it may stretch us again.

“We are hopeful we will have a couple back.”

Sunderland missed Aiden McGeady’s endeavour and creativity first half and Ross has revealed the winger was desperate to be involved.

Ross added: “Aiden was absolutely desperate to play, and he was desperate to travel and be on the bench.

“We tried again yesterday but he was still feeling it.

“He has improved quite a lot.

“I have not spoken to him today but hopeful when we come back Monday he has a good chance for Tuesday.”

And on Cattermole, who hasn’t featured since missing a penalty against Portsmouth in the Checkatrade Trophy final, Ross added: “Possibly. He is another one, a bit like Aiden might be back involved Monday.

It just strengthens us as a squad.

“I was pleased for Max and Dylan this week, their performances and impact.”