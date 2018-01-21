Sunderland boss pinpoints key factor in win over Hull City and praises duo for contributions

Unity is key to Chris Coleman's philosophy at Sunderland.

And the Sunderland boss was pleased with the workrate, endeavour and spirit shown in the 1-0 win over Hull City, a victory that lifted the Black Cats off the bottom of the Championship and level on points with the Tigers.

Coleman handed starts to Josh Maja, Ethan Robson and Joel Asoro and they all shone but it was a team effort with everyone playing a key part.

John O'Shea and Lee Cattermole won praise from Coleman, while Bryan Oviedo cleared off the line with a header and Robbin Ruiter made a vital block in the last minute to ensure Sunderland won.

Coleman said: "It doesn't matter what individuals and players you have. It is about harmony. You don't do anything without unity, we saw it.

"We have seen it. 11 games we have been here, five clean sheets, four wins, five defeats, two draws.

"We have seen a lot of good signs. We have been slapped once or twice too.

"We had no clean sheets for 17 games and now had five in the last 11. There is an improvement there but it is the consistency.

"We have to go to Birmingham City now. It doesn't matter who we have available, whatever we have got we have got and we have to go there with the same attitude."

Coleman also praised Oviedo and Ruiter for their contribution.

"That is more like it from Bryan, he really meant his business," added Coleman.

"Technically he is very good but he is a defender as well and his header off the line, that is what you have to do.

"Robbin would have been disappointed with one or two of the goals last week at Cardiff City, this week was more like it. A great save at the end.

"He was more confident and showed more intent in his display, that is what we have to have from everybody."