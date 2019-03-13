Sunderland boss on Max Power's new role and Black Cats' goalscoring run coming to an end

Sunderland's record of scoring in every league game this season ended with the goalless draw at promotion rivals Barnsley.

The Black Cats had netted in every League One fixture this campaign prior to the midweek trip to Yorkshire.

Max Power shoots in the goalless draw with Barnsley at Oakwell.

With the strong wind affecting both side's ability to get the ball down and play, Sunderland and the Tykes had to settle for a point after a goalless draw.

Ross added: “We have taken pride in the scoring record, but given the conditions and opponent we were playing against we will take the point and move on.

“It wasn’t to be for us, we had a couple of opportunities.”

Those both fell to Power, playing in a more advanced role, his first half effort well saved, before he prodded wide when through on goal, under pressure from Ethan Pinnock in the second.

Ross added: “I thought Max did well, if you are judging him on attempts on goal then his effort at goal in the first half was terrific and forced a really good save.

“I think second half he would have been disappointed not to score, maybe Pinnock did just enough to put him off.

“We asked him to play in that more advanced role next to Will [Grigg] and he did well on a difficult night for everybody.”

Sunderland remain third in League One, four points adrift of Barnsley but Ross' side do have a game in hand.

League leaders Luton and fourth-placed Portsmouth both won last night, Pompey now just two points behind Sunderland though they have played a game more.