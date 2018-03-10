Sunderland boss on Lynden Gooch’s prospects as youngster ramps up pressure with derby goals

Lynden Gooch hopes he has ramped up the pressure on Sunderland boss Chris Coleman ahead of the crucial trip to QPR.

The American attacker was Sunderland’s standout performer in their Premier League International Cup defeat to Newcastle United, and now he wants to have his say on the Championship relegation fight.

Gooch hasn’t featured for the Black Cats since the trip to Birmingham City at the end of January, with his last appearance in a match day squad coming as an unused substitute in the defeat to Brentford.

And he admitted that it has been frustrating not to have seen more action for Chris Coleman’s side, with the 22-year-old desperate to help the Black Cats move out of the bottom three.

Gooch said: “I haven’t been in the squad for the last four games and anyone that knows me knows that I’ve been really disappointed not to be involved.

“Hopefully, my performance can put some pressure on the manager.

“I hope so [on putting himself in Coleman’s thoughts].

“They were my thoughts before the game, I wanted to perform and try and get back in the side. Hopefully, I’ve done that.”

“I want to play every game.

“I’ve been disappointed not to be playing, even when I’m on the bench I’m disappointed because I want to play and help the club as much as I can.

“Hopefully, in the last ten games I can do that.”

While Gooch has been unable to make an impact on the senior squad in recent weeks, his influence was certainly felt in Elliott Dickman’s Under-23 squad.

He netted two goals – the first a well-taken penalty followed by a passionate celebration in front of the travelling fans, and the second a powerful effort from 12 yards – in the penalty shootout defeat to the Magpies.

And the Californian was happy with his personal contribution - if not the final result.

“It’s nice on a personal note to get a couple of goals, but I’m gutted we didn’t win,” he added.

“We always want to beat Newcastle if we can, but on a personal note it was great to those minutes and goals.”

But having netted that brace, he hopes his fine performance will have seen him work his way back into Coleman’s thoughts ahead of today’s trip to Queen’s Park Rangers.

Black Cats boss Coleman paid close attention to Gooch’s display and said he is in his thoughts.

Coleman said: “Goochy has worked hard on his fitness.

“He’s been disappointed that he hasn’t had a few run-outs with us, but nevertheless he has worked hard, and scored a couple of goals.

“They need to keep on playing games.

“Goochy and the other young lads who have had first team experience, they haven’t got 100 games under their belt.

“Those games [U23] are important for them and it is important they approach them right, and it was good that he got a couple of goals.”