Sunderland boss on January and dropping back into the Championship bottom three

Chris Coleman admits that he cannot yet know who will arrive and who will leave in the January transfer window, but says he will not make excuses.

Saturday’s Championship 1-1 draw with Birmingham City underlined the need for extra quality as the Black Cats dropped into the relegation zone again.

SAFC 1-1 BCFC Stadium of Light 23-12-207. Picture by FRANK REID

Coleman said: “The window is coming and I have no idea what we will have.

“We could lose some players, we could get some.

“All I know is that whatever we have got we have to make sure it is enough and not make excuses.

“I would like to add to what we have go to help us. The window will dictate and we will have to wait and see.”

Coleman admitted it was a blow to drop back into the relegation places after the euphoria that followed the previous week’s 1-0 win over Fulham, but he says the table can change quickly again ahead of today’s trip to Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United drew 2-2 with Aston Villa on Saturday evening but have struggled for form of late and their promotion challenge looks to have faded.

Coleman said: “We all get carried away with climbing out of it for a week.

“It wasn’t going to solve our problems long-term. Look at the table when you climb out of it and it feels good.

“The one thing with this division is that it can change quickly in this division.

“I said last week, it was great to win. There are loads of points and challenges to play for but we have to work as hard as we can to keep consistency in our game.

“Look at the table now, it looks more negative than it did this time last week, but this time next week it could be different again. That’s what you hold onto.”