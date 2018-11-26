Sunderland boss Jack Ross reacts after Max Power ban is overturned

Max Power is available to face Barnsley on Tuesday night after seeing his five game ban overturned.

Max Power is available to face Barnsley on Tuesday night after seeing his five game ban overturned.

Jack Ross says he is thrilled for the player, who he had feared would become 'tarnished' as a result of his 'unjust' third red of the season.

"I’m genuinely most pleased for Max to begin with.

"I’ve been so pleased with since he came to the club, what he brings to us.

"It would have been a big thing for him to carry.

"I’m delighted for him.

"Thereafter, pleased from my own point of view to have him available.

"I didn’t want him to be tarnished with it because it was unjust," he added.

"I’m grateful to those from the FA who have looked at it that they’ve seen it in the same light.

"The learning point for Max is the situations he sometimes finds himself in a game, we have to manage that properly because we don’t want to be in that position again this season."

The Black Cats boss says the 25-year-old can yse this boost to prove how big an asset he is for the Black Cats.

"In the aftermath of something like that, you get a lot of criticism and it is not deserved, people say things in the heat of the moment," Ross said.

"He’s had to take a bit of stick I’d imagine but he’s a strong character but I know he’s entirely determined to succeed here.

"I imagine that it will just give him that extra motivation to prove what he can bring to the club."