Sunderland boss Jack Ross provides Will Grigg injury update ahead of Portsmouth clash

Sunderland striker Will Grigg will return to full training later this week - and is likely to play a part in Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final.

Grigg, who joined the Black Cats from Wigan in January, was recently called-up to the Northern Ireland squad for their Euro 2020 qualifiers, but had to pull out through injury.

The forward suffered a recurrence of the ankle issue which he suffered while playing for the Latics earlier this year, yet Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hopeful Grigg will be available to face Portsmouth at Wembley.

"Will should be ok, he did a lot of work with other staff members today," said Ross in his pre-match press conference.

"He didn't train properly but he should train over the next couple of days."

Grigg has scored three goals since his move to Sunderland, including the opening goal against Bristol Rovers in the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final.

He also netted the winner in the Black Cats' last league game, a 2-1 victory over Walsall at the Stadium of Light.

If Grigg is unavailable, Ross could turn to Charlie Wyke, who assisted Grigg's goal against Walsall last time out.

Tottenham loanee Kazaiah Sterling is cup tied after playing for Spurs' under-21 side earlier in the competition.