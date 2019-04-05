Sunderland boss Jack Ross provides injury update on Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Reece James ahead of Rochdale clash

Lee Cattermole and Reece James will both miss Sunderland's trip to Rochdale this weekend, while Aiden McGeady is being assessed.

The Black Cats will travel to the Spotland Stadium just three days after winning 3-0 at Accrington Stanley on Wednesday night, a result which moved Jack Ross' side to within three points of the automatic promotion places - with games in hand.

Cattermole and James missed the game at the Wham Stadium with ankle and groin injuries respectively, and Ross has revealed both will remain out for the meeting with Rochdale.

"The only one that comes back into the squad is George Honeyman, who has completed his suspension," said Ross, who also confirmed defender Adam Matthews will remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

"Reece James and Lee Cattermole miss out, along with Adam Matthews, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore."

LIVE: Sunderland AFC news

MORE: Charlie Wyke opens up on that fan reception, his Sunderland frustration and getting back towards his best

Ross was also asked about McGeady, who was withdrawn at half-time at Accrington with a knock.

Yet the Sunderland boss is hopeful the winger, who has scored 12 goals in all competitions this season, will be available for the meeting with Rochdale.

"We have a couple of other concerns," added Ross. "Aiden McGeady being one of them. We’ll look at that over the course of the day."