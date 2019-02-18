Sunderland boss Jack Ross defends Jack Baldwin following Stephen Elliott criticism

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has defended centre-back Jack Baldwin following criticism from former Black Cats striker Stephen Elliott.

Baldwin, who joined the Black Cats in the summer, has missed just three league games this season, but has struggled in recent weeks and gave away the penalty against Accrington Stanley on Friday night.

After the 2-2 draw with Accrington, Elliott tweeted after the game: "Defensively looked very disjointed tonight. Baldwin diving in erratically becoming a big problem."

Yet Ross has defended the 25-year-old who impressed initially impressed following his transfer from Peterborough in July.

"Over the course of the season if you look at the minutes, with the exception of Jon McLaughlin, Jack Baldwin has probably played the most," said Ross when asked about the defender's recent performances.

"He has dealt with the challenge of playing in this league and a club of this stature. For some young players it is a steep learning curve, playing for a club at this stature.

"If they can come through that period they will be better for it."

Ross has also come in for some criticism in recent weeks after winning just one of their last five league games.

Yet Ross is trying to look at the bigger picture and believes the club has made a lot of progress since his arrival last summer.

"It is part of modern society," added Ross. "Opinion and judgement is offered instantly."

"There are huge benefits of that, it is often reactive and emotive too. My job is not to be the polar opposite but a lot more balanced."

When asked about recent performances, Ross added: "You can't have the good parts of it without the challenging part of it, I know how far we've come from the summer.

"Large parts of the last two games have been a lot better than the last four or five."