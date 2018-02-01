Sunderland boss hails Lee Camp's 'huge personality' as Cardiff City goalkeeper signs on loan

Have your say

Sunderland have completed their fifth signing of the January transfer window - with Lee Camp arriving on loan from Cardiff City.

The experienced goalkeeper will battle it out with Robbin Ruiter and Jason Steele - who saw a deadline day loan move to Derby County fall through - for the No.1 spot at Sunderland.

Coleman had made adding to his goalkeeping ranks a priority in the final days of the window, with 33-year-old Camp arriving on Wearside.

The former Northern Ireland international has a wealth of experience with over 400 career appearances.

Coleman said: "Lee is a huge personality who has been there and done it at this level.

"He’s an experienced goalkeeper and has been here before with Rotherham, so knows what it takes to get us results."

Sunderland were close to signing Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan earlier in the day but the deal collapsed late on.

Coleman also had a strong interest in Eldin Jakupovic but Leicester City wouldn't let him leave on loan.

Sunderland turned their attentions to Camp late in the day and managed to get the deal done before the deadline.